Mike Gundy says bleak future of Bedlam has 'nothing to do with Oklahoma State'

Jul. 12—ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy didn't waver when asked about the program's coveted Bedlam rivalry at Big 12 Media Days.

In September, Gundy put his punctuation on the subject by saying the historic matchup wasn't coming to a close because of his choosing. It was because of Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, a withdrawal that was fast-tracked, approved in May and becomes official next July.

And that didn't change Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

"The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12. Period. It's got nothing to do with Oklahoma State," said Gundy, who's set to enter his 19th season leading the Cowboys. "Do I like that? No."

It wouldn't happen as a nonconference game, either. Gundy laid those rumblings to rest, too.

Oklahoma State, as part of the Big 12's football schedule, already has nine conference games slated each season. And the Cowboys also already have their nonconference games scheduled for the next 15 years, Gundy said, suggesting OSU isn't going to buy out any of its existing contracts just to make room for the Sooners.

"Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC," Gundy said. "All Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So, it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase.

"Everybody needs to realize, it didn't have to happen if they didn't change leagues."

There would seemingly be an opportunity for the rivalry to be renewed roughly a decade from now. The information publicly available shows OSU has three nonconference opponents scheduled through 2029 and at least one scheduled every season through 2037.

Among those are an annual meeting with Tulsa through 2031 and home-and-homes with Arkansas (two, actually), Oregon, Alabama, Nebraska and Colorado.

After the two square off this November in Stillwater, and based on Gundy's comments, the next matchup between the Cowboys and Sooners couldn't be until 2029 at the earliest.

"It's sad. It's sad that we're having conference realignment," Gundy said. "But we control what we can control."

It's an adjustment that will impact everyone differently, of course. It'll mean more to some than others.

That's the case when it comes to Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley.

Presley grew up watching Bedlam as a native of Tulsa. Prior to last year's matchup in Norman, he fondly recollected seeing Tyreek Hill's game-tying punt return in 2014. Now, nine years later, he'll have a chance to help the Cowboys get the last laugh for the foreseeable future.

"It just means a lot," said Presley, a preseason All-Big 12 selection. "When that week comes, I'll probably be able to offer more perspective on it. But for now, it's just weeks away, just like every other game."

The Sooners' departure will open the door for another one of the Big 12's members to become OSU's new rival. After all, the program does have history with teams other than OU, albeit not to the same extent.

Gundy thinks it would have to be a team in close proximity. It wouldn't make sense, he said, to have a rivalry game in which fans would have to hop on a plane to attend. Namely, he mentioned Kansas State, Kansas, Texas Tech and TCU.

"Then the scheduling is going to dictate a lot. So, which teams will the conference have play each other every year, that they think can create a rivalry?" Gundy said. "That's how it's gonna depend, because if Oklahoma State doesn't play a certain team every year, you won't see it as a rivalry game."

In some ways, the ending of Bedlam serves as the end of an era for Gundy. He's spent countless years in the rivalry, dating back to when he was recruited by both the Cowboys and Sooners as a quarterback at Midwest City.

He's also ready for all of this to be over. Gundy has served as the de facto spokesperson on the matter since both OU and Texas accepted their invitation to the SEC in July 2021.

But those days are gone, and Gundy is done talking about it. At least until when OSU hosts OU on Nov. 4 in Boone Pickens Stadium for one last heavyweight bout.

"Things I can't change, they're not really worth discussing," Gundy said. "When it slides off and goes off, we'll build this conference, and they'll be in the SEC. Ten years from now, somebody can make a decision whether it was a good move or not.

"But right now, nobody knows."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.