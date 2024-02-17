Mike Griffin: Texas is Georgia’s primary focus this offseason

The Georgia Bulldogs face three SEC contenders on the road next season in Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. According to one writer who covers the Bulldogs, it’s the Texas Longhorns who will get the most focus this offseason.

DawgNation beat writer Mike Griffin had the following to say of the matchup between Texas and Georgia.

“Georgia doesn’t think too much, Kirby (Smart) doesn’t think too much, about Alabama. Really the Oct. 19 game at Texas is the big headache.”

Griffin’s strong take is a surprising one given Alabama’s sustained success over the last decade and a half. Whether or not it was a subtle dig at the Crimson Tide is up for debate, but the beat writer shared that Georgia faithful have a high esteem for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“They’re looking at (Georgia vs. Texas) as probably the game that’s gonna decide the SEC in Texas next year. And, to me, that’s what I’ve heard more about, is the game in Austin.”

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum pushed back reminding Griffin of Georgia’s road battle with Alabama earlier in the season. Of course the Tide isn’t going away, and should provide a tough battle for the Bulldogs. Nevertheless, Griffin didn’t back down and further explained his reasoning.

“That’s a (Texas) staff been in place, that’s a team that beat Alabama by 10 points in Tuscaloosa last year. That’s an impressive program that Steve Sarkisian’s built and they’re a real threat to the SEC with their budget. So, to me, I think that’s the big threat right now. People talk about Texas and Georgia at the top of the SEC, and then you get into the second tiers.”

Griffin listed Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri as second tier teams in 2024. Undoubtedly, that tiering with cause a stir in the southeast, but the Longhorns and Bulldogs, based on last season and what they return, look like the clear favorites to reach the SEC championship.

Texas will look to push for a strong start to its first SEC schedule when it opens conference play with Mississippi State on Sept. 28 in Austin.

"Kirby doesn't think too much about Alabama…Texas is the big headache" in 2024… We buying this from @MikeGriffith32 ??? pic.twitter.com/7B8Vt29blt — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire