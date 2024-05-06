Mike Dunleavy Jr. spotted in France watching top prospect Zaccharie Risacher

With their season coming to an end in the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors front office will turn their attention to the offseason with free agency and the NBA draft already looming.

Although they don’t have a pick in the first round, the Warriors are still doing their research on some of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and other members of the Warriors front office were spotted in France in the crowd of one of Zaccharie Risacher’s games with JL Bourg. The 6-foot-10 French forward is widely considered as one of the best players in the 2024 draft class.

Dunleavy, Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki and GSW Assistant GM Larry Harris in the house to see Zaccharie Risacher https://t.co/I4AvDNBDXE — Kevin Danna (@kevo408) May 4, 2024

Dunleavy Jr. saw Risacher and JL Bourg play against SLUC Nancy Basket in France’s LNB Pro A league. Risacher played 19 minutes, scoring 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field. Risacher added eight boards and an assist with Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors in the crowd.

The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points on 43.6% shooting from the field to go along with 3.9 rebounds in 31 games in the LNB Pro A League. Risacher has also played 17 games in the EuroCup, averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

The NBA Draft is set for June 26

