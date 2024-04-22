Zaccharie Risacher, projected top 3 pick, officially enters 2024 NBA Draft

NANTERRE, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Zaccharie Risacher (10) (Bourg en Bresse) looks on during the French National Basketball League (LNB) game between Nanterre 92 and Bourg en Bresse on March 23, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

French basketball prospect Zaccharie Risacher has officially entered the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 forward is expected to be among the top three selections in June.

Risacher, 19, is finishing a season with JL Bourg of France's LNB Elite league. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39 percent on three-pointers in 27 games during Pro A competition. In EuroCup play, his numbers improved to 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 56 percent from three-point range.

"There are a lot of things I can bring an NBA team," Risacher told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "First of all, my No. 1 strength is my shooting. Then my defensive ability after that. And lastly, my ability to do what's asked of me, using my versatility – I can rebound, handle the ball if needed, finish above the rim, pass the ball. Whatever you ask me to do, I will do it and do it well."

Risacher is projected to be the No. 2 overall selection in Krysten Peek's most recent NBA mock draft for Yahoo Sports:

Risacher has great length at the wing and the ability to get hot from 3-point range. He's been a little inconsistent throughout the season playing in the LNB Pro A league, but he has shown more variety in his shot creation and is knocking down 3s off the dribble. Risacher is currently shooting 40% from 3 and averaging 10.5 points per game.

He is also a skilled defensive player, able to cover guards and forwards as he moves around to check the opponent's best player, according to Givony.

Going back to last August, Risacher has played in over 60 games and will likely play in more in the French basketball playoffs. That's more competition than his fellow draft prospects have faced. But that workload is apparently less of a concern than him playing better competition.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 at Barclays Center in New York. The NBA Draft Lottery to determine which team gets the No. 1 overall pick will take place May 16. The Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets have the best odds of winning that selection.