Who might the Chicago Bulls draft at No. 11 overall this summer in the 2024 NBA draft? Could it be one of the prospects currently mocked by the experts to go in the Bulls range like University of Southern California point guard Isaiah Collier, University of Colorado shooting guard Cody Williams or Baylor small forward Ja’Kobe Walter?

Or might they reach a bit on a raw project with upside, like Cholet forward Tidjane Salaun or Purdue center Zach Edey? And is there any chance a player like University of Connecticut guard Stephon Castle or Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht could fall to Chicago’s range?

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, Kevin Anderson, and Tony Gill for the latest episode of their “Bulls Talk” podcast in which they dial in on Chicago’s draft prospects selecting at No. 11 overall in the 2024 draft.

To hear which prospects they like best and who they think may be available, check out the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire