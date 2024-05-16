Who are the best options in the 2024 NBA draft for the Chicago Bulls?

Who are the best options in the 2024 NBA draft for the Chicago Bulls? The Bulls are selecting at No. 11 overall after a bit of mediocre luck in the 2024 draft lottery, but can still find some solid talent that late in the draft with some luck on their side.

Could it be G League small forward Ron Holland? Or maybe it could be University of Kentucky combo guard Reed Sheppard? And what about Baylor shooting guard Ja’Kobe Walter or University of Southern California point guard Isaiah Collier? Or would possibly University of Tennessee small forward Dalton Knecht be more the sort of prospect the Bulls’ front office is after in this draft?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a deep dive into the players projected to fall in Chicago’s range of the lottery in their latest episode. Check it out for yourself in the clip below!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire