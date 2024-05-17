Chicago Bulls will likely find right deal with DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls have some big decisions to make this summer. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of their top focuses at the start of free agency will likely be to find a deal with DeMar DeRozan that makes sense for both parties involved.

“Because this exercise involves predicting what each team would do and not propounding what they should do, there’s no need to dig into the logistical issues of a team like the Bulls, who last won a playoff series in 2015, committing major coin to DeMar DeRozan, who turns 35 before next season tips,” Buckley wrote. “By all accounts, that new contract is coming. While executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas spoke of a general need to make changes to this roster, he also maintained his public commitment to bringing DeRozan back. And the scoring swingman himself has said he isn’t looking for a reason to leave.

“It seems, then, that all there’s left to figure out is contractual terms that make sense for both parties. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported Chicago offered a new two-year pact with an annual salary of “perhaps as much as $40 million per season,” but DeRozan “is seeking a longer-term deal.”

Whether or not the Bulls should re-sign DeRozan is one question, but it seems likely that they will.

