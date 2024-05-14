Mid-Carolina baseball, Gray and Lexington softball move closer to title appearances

Mid-Carolina baseball took a big step Monday in trying to get back to its first state championship series in almost two decades.

The Rebels used a seven-run first inning to defeat Gray Collegiate, 14-0, in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 2A Upper State playoffs.

Mid-Carolina moves a win away from its first title appearance since 2007. The Rebels haven’t won a state title since 1991.

The Rebels will face Tuesday’s Strom Thurmond/Gray winner in the Upper State championship at home on Wednesday. The winner of Tuesday’s game will have to beat M-C twice.

“Tonight was big but we got to finish the job,” M-C senior Jabari Flemon said. “We have been ready for this moment all year.”

The Rebels were in the same position a year ago. Mid-Carolina needed one win in the Upper State championship game but Gray defeated the Rebels twice to earn their second straight state championship appearance.

Last year’s bitter end to the season definitely has been on the minds of the players and coaches.

“I have been on both sides of that scenario and it is gut-wrenching and sticks with you,” M-C coach Lindsay Stribble said. “...We just gotta keep digging. We know what the moment is about. We have been there. Sometimes you have to do it and experience it to be ready for it. I know our guys will be ready Wednesday night.”

Monday’s game was a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in Class 2A, but the Rebels took the suspense out of it quickly with a seven-run first inning. M-C sent 11 players to the plate and went through three Gray pitchers to jump out to the big lead.

Kaden Myers and Trevor Black each had two-run doubles in the inning. Myers went 4-for-5 with four RBI. Brady Davenport added three hits and an RBI. Flemon and Murray Johnson each had two hits and two RBI.

Jacob Clark allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings to pick up the win. Clark threw just 35 pitches, meaning he would be available if needed for Wednesday’s Upper State championship.

Freshman Luke Milling pitched the final three innings and allowed just one walk.

High School Baseball Playoffs

Camden 3, Waccamaw 2: The Bulldogs scored twice in the sixth inning to stay alive in the 3A Lower State playoffs. Camden will go to Hanahan on Wednesday for the Lower State championship, needing to win twice.

Augusta Christian 3, Cardinal Newman 1: The Cards dropped the opening game of the SCISA 4A best-of-3 championship series. Game 2 is set for tomorrow at Cardinal Newman.

Richard Winn 8, Holly Hill 2: Miller Stuck pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Eagles took the opening game of the SCISA Class A best-of-3 championship series. Richard Winn goes for its second straight title at home Tuesday night. Ethan Steward drove in three runs and Charlie Bonds hit a solo for RW.

Softball Playoffs

Lexington 12, Byrnes 11: Livi Warren homered and drove in three runs as the Wildcats advanced to the Class 5A Upper State championship game. Lexington will host that game on Friday against an opponent to be determined. Peyton and Emma Melinauskas each had two RBI for the Wildcats. Hayley Manz picked up the win for Lexington.

Gray Collegiate 12, Saluda 1: Maddox Long pitched a complete game and also had three hits, including a home run to send the War Eagles to the 2A Upper State championship game on Friday.

Braelyn Triplett also homered and Kaylen Boudreau had three RBI. Aspen Boulware and Kaitlyn also had two RBI for Gray. Saluda will play an elimination game on Wednesday.

Summerville 7, Chapin 0: The Eagles moved into the loser’s bracket of the 5A Lower State playoffs after a loss to the Green Wave.

Dillon 1, Gilbert 0: The Indians’ season ended with a loss to the Wildcats in the 3A Lower State playoffs.

Buford 11, North Central 0: The Knights moved into the loser’s bracket of 2A Lower State playoffs with a loss to Buford. NC will play Oceanside Collegiate in an elimination game on Tuesday