Michigan's Jim Harbaugh returns favor, attends brother John's game in Baltimore Ravens hat

Jim Harbaugh is heading to the NFL — to watch his brother John Harbaugh coach the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round NFL playoffs.

The Michigan football coach arrived early in Baltimore on Saturday to watch his brother's squad try to squash the red-hot Houston Texans in their first game this postseason after getting a first-round bye.

The younger Harbaugh was returning the favor after John Harbaugh showed up to the national championship game to watch the Wolverines and Jim beat Washington, 34-13, to complete the perfect season on Jan. 8 in, ironically, Houston of all places.

The NFL social media team caught Jim Harbaugh coming down the tunnel, sporting a Baltimore Ravens hat, and high-fiving his brother while giving him a quick hug.

Jim Harbaugh clearly had the pregame juices flowing because after sharing the short moment with his brother, he chest-bumped with a person who appeared to be former Michigan linebacker Josh Ross as he was standing nearby.

Any interaction involving Jim Harbaugh is subject to extra scrutiny, but especially anything that has to do with the NFL after Michigan won the national championship and with persistent rumors that the Wolverines coach is looking towards the NFL after completing the ultimate goal at the college level.

According to their social media teams, Jim Harbaugh has already conducted interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Jim Harbaugh attended a March for Life Rally in Washington, just about an hour down the road from Baltimore, where he was Saturday for the Ravens game.

When asked about his NFL future, Harbaugh said he's relying on "counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, and Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife Sarah."

"Just taking the advice, just living one day at a time, one day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh meets up with brother John before Ravens playoff game