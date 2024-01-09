Jim Harbaugh gets surprise hug from John Harbaugh on Michigan sideline in CFP championship

As his team maintained a 14-point lead in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night against Washington, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was presented with another welcome development.

While crouching on the sideline at NRG Stadium in Houston with his hands on his knees, Harbaugh was greeted by his older brother, John, the Baltimore Ravens coach, who came from behind his younger sibling and patted him on the back.

After Jim Harbaugh turned around, he hugged his brother and the two briefly chatted.

If the Wolverines’ coach seemed surprised, he had some reason to be.

John Harbaugh’s arrival at NRG Stadium had been delayed by inclement weather in the Houston area Monday night, which included storms and two tornados that touched down north of the city.

A plane carrying Harbaugh, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald — Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021 — and others from the Baltimore organization was diverted to Austin and expected to land outside of Houston at 6:30 p.m. central time, right around the scheduled kickoff.

