Michigan vs. Michigan State football game: Time, TV channel info, live updates

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: ABC.

Radio: MSU — WJR-AM (760); U-M — WXYT-FM (97.1), WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 22½.

Game notes: The Wolverines look to remain unbeaten as they welcome their in-state rival Spartans to the Big House. Last time these two teams met here, MSU was a three-touchdown underdog, yet pulled off a shocking 27-24 upset in Mel Tucker's second game as head coach — with no fans in the stands. MSU also won last year's epic showdown, 37-33, in East Lansing. Both teams had last week off.

