Michigan State tennis makes NCAA Tournament, headed east

Michigan State’s tennis has gone under an outstanding revelation under head coach Harry Jadun’s two year tenure in East Lansing. The Spartans are one of the best teams in the Big Ten and a potential threat on the national level.

Now, in 2023-24, the Spartans are headed to the NCAA Tournament, where the team will head to Boston to play against Denver, who is undefeated on the season.

