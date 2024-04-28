Michigan State football WR Tre Mosley signs UDFA contract with the Cincinnati Bengals

It’s a Michigan State reunion in Cincinnati! Yet another former Spartan has signed to the Cincinnati Bengals. Michigan State football wide receiver Tre Mosley is the latest, signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Bengals.

Mosley is now the fourth undrafted former Spartan to sign with the Bengals, joining former teammates Joe Bachie, Rocky Lombardi, and Michael Dowell in Cincinnati.

Mosley had his best season with the Spartans back in 2021 where he caught 35 passes for 530 yards and three touchdowns.

