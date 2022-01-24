Michigan State football OL Jacob Isaia enters the transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football legacy offensive lineman Jacob Isaia has entered his name into NCAA’s transfer portal. Isaia was a member of MSU’s 2018 recruiting class and has been a reserve offensive lineman during his time in East Lansing.

Isaia is the grandson of former MSU fullback Bob Apisa, who was an All-American and helped lead the Spartans to National Championships in 1965 and 1966.

Isaia came to Michigan State from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He never started a game in his Spartan career.

