Michigan State football OL Devontae Dobbs enters NCAA transfer portal

The top-rated recruit in Michigan State football's 2019 signing class is planning a move to another program.

Offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, a former four-star prospect from Belleville, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played in only four games as a true freshman in 2019, allowing him to take a redshirt. However, he did not play at all this season.

