Michigan State football makes 5-star DL Vic Burley’s top schools list
Michigan State has made a strong impression on four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley early on in his recruitment. So much so that the Spartans have made his top schools list after he cut down his list.
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Vic Burley has narrowed his list to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’5 290 DL from Warner Robins, GA is ranked as a Top 45 Player in the 2023 Class.
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cM89YFGUsZ pic.twitter.com/UJednriire
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2022
The Spartans are included in the list alongside Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Burley is a native of Warner Robbins, Georgia, and is rated as a 5-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The Spartans will look to get him on campus to further cement themselves in his recruitment.
