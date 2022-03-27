Michigan State football makes 5-star DL Vic Burley’s top schools list

Cory Linsner
Michigan State has made a strong impression on four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley early on in his recruitment. So much so that the Spartans have made his top schools list after he cut down his list.

The Spartans are included in the list alongside Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Burley is a native of Warner Robbins, Georgia, and is rated as a 5-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Spartans will look to get him on campus to further cement themselves in his recruitment.

Michigan State football offers Indiana 2024 OL Ian Moore during visit

