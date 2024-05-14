Michigan State football lands commitment from 2025 3-star RB Jace Clarizio

Michigan State football is having a good week, and it’s getting even better by the day. On Monday, the Spartans landed a commitment from tight end Emmett Bork, and then on Tuesday, the Spartans landed the commitment of 2025 3-star running back Jace Clarizio, beating out a handful of Big Ten teams for a local East Lansing product.

This was a very welcome surprise, as I hadn’t heard that Clarizio was expected to commit this week, but he’s a good player and ranked as the tenth best player in the state by 247Sports.

