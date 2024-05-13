Michigan State football lands 2025 3-star tight end out of Wisconsin

Yesterday, Michigan State football added another player to their 2025 recruiting class in DiMari Malone. On Monday, the Spartans added another player, bringing the total for 2025 up to four players, after Emmett Bork announced his commitment to MSU.

Bork is a 3-star tight end out of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. He is 6-foot-6, 240 lbs and the No. 74 ranked tight end in his class by 247Sports.

According to 247Sports, it was a recruiting battle between Big Ten schools, with Indiana and Rutgers named as the top competition for his commitment.

This might be a huge pick-up for MSU, as Bork is a converted wide receiver who recently uploaded some impressive tight end tape to his HUDL page.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Michigan State University!!! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for the continuous support along the way!! I would also like to thank God for putting me in the position I… pic.twitter.com/NLLx2p460V — Emmett Bork (@EmmettBork) May 13, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire