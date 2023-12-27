Michigan State football DT Derrick Harmon withdraws name from transfer portal

One of Michigan State football’s top players to enter the portal is staying home.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon announced on social media he is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal to remain with the Spartans in 2024.

The Detroit native and Loyola High product played in all 12 games this season with 10 starts, posting 40 tackles that included 1.5 sacks among his 3.5 stops for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound third-year sophomore also had two QB hurries, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

A 2021 recruit, Harmon has two years of eligibility remaining after playing in four games as a true freshman to preserve a redshirt season. He started five of MSU’s 12 games in 2022 and had 30 tackles and two sacks among his three tackles for a loss.

Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Harmon’s partner at defensive tackle, Simeon Barrow, entered the transfer portal in late October during the season but quickly withdrew his name and did not miss any games. Maverick Hansen, who graduated earlier this month, also has another year of eligibility remaining and could return to give MSU a strong presence on the interior for first-year coach Jonathan Smith.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Spartans have nine players who are in the portal. That includes four key pieces on defense: linebacker Jacoby Windmon; defensive ends Zion Young and Khris Bogle; and cornerback Charles Brantley.

Harmon is the sixth player who entered the portal after Smith was hired Nov. 25 to withdraw their name and return to MSU. Offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark also pulled out of the portal Wednesday.

Players have until Jan. 4 to either enter or withdraw from the portal.

