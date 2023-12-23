Michigan State basketball's Jeremy Fears shot in leg in hometown, has surgery

Michigan State basketball’s Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg late Friday night/early Saturday morning and underwent surgery, according to the university.

The shooting happened near the freshman point guard's hometown Joliet, Illinois. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. during MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

A message with the Joliet Police Department was not immediately returned.

Fears had a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans’ 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday, after which the players dispersed for Christmas break. The 6-foot-2, 190 former five-star recruit has played in all 12 of MSU’s games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds over with 10 steals 15.3 minutes per game.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

