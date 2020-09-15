Michigan State basketball reportedly will play at least two games in Orlando bubble

The NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, has unequivocally worked.

It would appear college basketball is determined to give it a try.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports that eight early season college basketball events or tournaments will be played in Orlando in a bubble-like atmosphere, including the Champions Classic.

That opening night, two-game event has included Michigan State basketball, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas since its inception in 2011. This season, MSU is schedule to play the Blue Devils.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Rocket Watts during the 80-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Breslin Center. More

The Spartans will also play in the Orlando Invitational, which includes Gonzaga, Auburn, Xavier, Saint Louis, Boise State, Belmont and Siena.

The other events to be played in Orlando: the Jimmy V Classic, the Preseason NIT, the Myrtle Beach Invitational, the Charleston Classic, the Wooden Legacy and the Diamond Head Classic.

Matchups, dates and times for these games are expected to be announced this week. But these games will not have any fans in attendance.

