Michigan State basketball: A.J. Hoggard heading home; Tyson Walker fighting through injury

EAST LANSING – A.J. Hoggard is returning home on a high note.

The Michigan State basketball senior point guard went from an increasingly rare rough moment last week at Minnesota to one of his best all-around games in Saturday’s win over No. 14 Illinois.

His parents made the trip to Breslin Center for that one, in which Hoggard scored 13 of his season-high 23 points in the final 12:27 to help secure an 88-80 win. And now, he and the Spartans will venture closer to them this week when they travel to Penn State.

“We've had a couple of games where we got to go home for a couple of the other guys,” Hoggard said after practice Monday. “And this time, we get an opportunity to go to one of our teammates' home area and just go try to get another win. … It'll definitely be fun, because there will be a lot more than normal.”

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, pressures Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

HOGGARD IS THE KEY: Tom Izzo, A.J. Hoggard often at odds. Michigan State basketball's win shows it's worth it.

Hoggard expects to have around 60 family and friends making the 150-mile trek from his hometown Coatesville, which is an hour east of Philadelphia, to State College, Pennsylvania for Wednesday’s game. Tipoff at Bryce Jordan Center is 6:30 p.m. (BTN).

MSU coach Tom Izzo was highly critical of Hoggard’s play, without mentioning him by name, after last Tuesday’s loss 59-56 loss at Minnesota. It wasn’t just the jump shots he took after Tyson Walker left the game with an injury and going from five first-half assists to none in the second half. Izzo also was upset with how his veteran played defensively, including fouling on a 3-pointer and failing to bring intensity at that end of the court.

What he got Saturday was a decidedly different defender, with Hoggard plucking a steal at a critical juncture late and getting fouled on the breakaway. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder showed that attacking mentality at both ends, making 12 of 13 free throws. He also had two steals.

“When AJ was getting after it guarding, it changed my team, myself, the fans. ... Everybody just seemed to pick up,” Izzo said. “That’s what your best players can do if they do things like that.”

Hoggard said he felt the best part about how he played was what it did for his teammates.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard shoots a free throw during the first half vs. Illinois at Breslin Center on Feb. 10, 2024 in East Lansing.

“I think especially me outside putting pressure on, then the guys behind me can see how engaged I am up top, I think it just sparks a fire through everybody when their man gets the ball,” he said. “And I think I did a good job of spreading the energy, and I think the guys just rolled with it. I think we locked up and did a good job on defensive things. Yeah, we slipped up on some coverages, but I think we just did a good job on honing in the majority of the game.”

Hoggard is averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His big game against the Illini was two points shy of his career high of 25 he scored in last year’s Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State.

Though he still has one more year of eligibility remaining with the NCAA waiver for the 2020-21 season, his freshman year, Hoggard tested the NBA draft after last season before returning. And even if he does come back for one more run at MSU in 2024-25, he knows opportunities to play in front of his loved ones in college are winding down.

“From just being a little kid, a lot of them watched me grow up and turn into the person that I am today,” he said of the cheering section that awaits him. “So just probably just the little things that they've see me grow on and things they've seen me improve on in my life and my journey.”

Tyson’s Corner

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, moves the ball as Illinois' Marcus Domask defends during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MSU did not practice Sunday, and Walker got Monday off to help rest the nagging groin injury he reaggravated at Minnesota.

There appeared to be few ill effects Saturday against the Illini, with the shooting guard reaching double figures in scoring for the 35th game and finishing with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, three assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Izzo said Walker’s injury “has presented a little bit of a problem” but that the 6-1, 185-pound senior “is actually getting better,” but it requires the coaches to err on the side of caution.

“He seems to be coming back from that fine,” Izzo said. “He'll just never be 100% this year – but if he's 90, I'm cool with that. And that's what we gotta do.”

Walker leads the Spartans at 19.0 points per game, fourth-best in the Big Ten. He makes 46.5% of his shots and 38.6% from 3-point range. He’s scored 19, 20, and 19 points in the three games since Izzo revealed his star’s injury issues.

MSU BASKETBALL: Win over Illinois critical for Spartans' path to postseason

After Wednesday’s game at PSU, the Spartans head to Michigan on Saturday on short rest, then make another quick turn to host Iowa next Tuesday. After hosting Ohio State on Feb. 25, Walker and MSU get five days off to recover and prepare for their most daunting test of the Big Ten season – March 2 at No. 2 Purdue, a place where Izzo has not won in 10 years.

Until then, it will be about Walker playing through the discomfort and the coaching staff and trainers managing his groin issues as best as possible.

“We gotta keep him in there, because it's not just going to go away. A pulled groin muscle is not gonna go away. And you never get enough time to rest, where you can just rest it,” Izzo said. “And somebody's gonna say, 'Well, rest it for the tournament' – we gotta get in the tournament. 'Well, rest it for the Big Ten tourney' – we gotta be in the right seed to get there.

“So he knows it, we know it. And by the way, it was hurting him worse, I mean, we're not stupid. We wouldn't do that either. And so he's learning to play through it.”

Somber remembrance

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, honoring the victims of Monday's mass shooting on campus.

Izzo opened Monday’s press conference by looking back to the campus shooting at MSU that happened a year ago Tuesday.

Three students were shot and killed and five others were injured when a gunman burst into a classroom just off Grand River Avenue and then advanced through the MSU Student Union before fleeing campus and eventually shooting himself fatally in Lansing.

In the days after the shooting, Izzo spoke at a vigil on campus to the entire community, something he has said was “an honor.” He also recalled feeling “scared” stepping to the podium that day last year “because there was so many people. And I don't get scared that easy.”

IMPORTANT READING: Family, friends, communities remember lives lost in MSU shooting

“It just makes you kind of realize how there's so many more important things in life than maybe what we do,” Izzo said Monday. “But it's also a time to reflect and grieve and honor the people that lost their lives. And one of the things I learned last year was that the grieving process is different for everybody. ... In our own unique way, everybody can grieve how they grieve. That's going to be the case once again (Tuesday).

“And I hope we do grieve, and I hope we do honor them, and I hope we do remember them. Because I think too many times, just life goes on and you forget about the things that are really important.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: Hoggard heads home; Walker battles injury