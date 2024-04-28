Michigan State baseball wins two of three in Columbus against Ohio State

Michigan State baseball traveled to Columbus for a 3-game weekend series against the Buckeyes of Ohio State. The Spartans, coming off of winning two of three against Penn State, looked to build on that momentum.

The Spartans certainly did, and almost pulled off a second sweep, but fell just short. MSU took game one, 11-4, and took game two, 17-12, but dropped the third and final game, 10-6.

Michigan State improves to 19-21 on the season with the weekend win. MSU will be back in action, at home, on Tuesday against Notre Dame before a weekend series against rival Michigan in East Lansing.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire