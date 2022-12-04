Michigan players answer if they want to face Ohio State again in CFP

The rivalry will always be there between Ohio State and Michigan, even if they aren’t playing each other. While the Buckeyes had to wait and see this this weekend what their fate would be, TTUN had a chance to play for their second consecutive Big Ten Championship.

They defeated Purdue 43-22, won the conference and locked their spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bucks got the upsets they needed, TCU and USC both lost in their championship games, which left the door open for Ryan Day to return to the CFP for the third time in his four seasons in Columbus. When JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards were asked about playing OSU again, this was their response.

Play this video all day every day inside the WHAC. pic.twitter.com/WIA2jjorVe — MHJ Enthusiast (@BDFITL) December 4, 2022

Twitter user MHJ Enthusiast is correct, this video should be on a loop in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The code to get in should be 45-23. This team needs to be constantly reminded of what they lost, who they lost to, and the playback that needs to be given.

