Michigan linebacker transfers to rival Michigan State

Consider it something of a trade.

Once upon a time, it wasn’t usual for one player to move from one side of a prominent rivalry to another. It was groundbreaking when Justin Boren left Michigan football for rival Ohio State back in 2008. But it’s now becoming a little more commonplace.

In fact, on Friday, we saw one player go from Michigan State to Michigan and another from Michigan to Michigan State.

On the heels of MSU safety Jaden Mangham committing to the Wolverines via the transfer portal, just a few hours later, Wolverines linebacker Semaj Bridgeman transferred to the Spartans.

Bridgeman is entering his second year and has a full four years of eligibility at his disposal. He’s not the first Michigan football linebacker to make his way to East Lansing in recent memory as Ben VanSumeren — who moonlighted as a tailback — also made the move to MSU following a defensive coordinator change.

