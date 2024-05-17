Michigan football flips rival from MSU with latest transfer portal commitment

If you can’t beat them, join them — apparently.

Such is the case for a local product who opted to start his career at rival Michigan State. Hailing from Birmingham (Mich.) Groves, former four-star athlete Jaden Mangham was the No. 311 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 13 athlete and No. 8 player in the state of Michigan. Eventually, his older brother Jaren joined him in East Lansing, but both decided to transfer out this offseason.

The younger Mangham drew ire from Spartan fans when he chose to visit Michigan football as a potential transfer destination. Worst fears ended up being realized when Mangham opted to switch sides of the rivalry, committing to the maize and blue.

A safety at MSU, Mangham had 53 tackles, with one for loss, four interceptions, and three passes broken up in 11 game appearances for the Spartans.

He’s the second safety to join the Wolverines this offseason with former Tennessee defensive back (who had transferred to Louisville but reentered the portal) Wesley Walker pledging to the maize and blue on Friday morning. Michigan also added Aamir Hall, an All-American cornerback at the FCS level, via the transfer portal this week.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire