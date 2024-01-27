Michigan hires Sherrone Moore: When was the last time the Wolverines promoted an assistant coach?

In its search to replace Jim Harbaugh, Michigan didn’t have to look particularly far.

Within three days of Harbaugh leaving his alma mater for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Wolverines have reportedly promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to be their new head coach, per Adam Schefter.

Beyond the historical significance of the decision, with Moore becoming the first Black head coach in program history, the hire makes sense.

Alongside Harbaugh — and sometimes without him — Moore was an integral piece in helping Michigan win its first national championship since 1997. He was the offensive coordinator for a unit that averaged 35.9 points per game, ranking it among the top 15 teams nationally. He was the offensive line coach for arguably the best line in the country, one that has won the Joe Moore Award two of the previous three years. He’s well-liked by players and fellow coaches. In the age of the one-time transfer exemption, and at this relatively late stage in the college football calendar, retaining a top assistant gives Michigan its best chance to hold on to as much of its current roster as it can.

Most notably, Moore excelled in what could be fairly viewed in hindsight as an audition for the position he just earned. He was the Wolverines’ interim head coach in four games this season while Harbaugh was serving various suspensions, including the final three contests of the regular season. Under Moore, Michigan went 4-0, including wins against what were top-10 Ohio State and Penn State teams.

Still, the move isn’t without risks, many of which revolve around the fact that Moore has never been a head coach in a non-interim capacity.

Michigan is the winningest program in the history of college football and its head-coaching position, even with some of its inherent difficulties, is one of the most prestigious in the sport. The Wolverines and AD Warde Manuel could have had, and surely did have, their pick of candidates, many of whom have proven success as head coaches.

Has a program of Michigan’s caliber ever promoted from within to fill its most important role? And how did it turn out for the Wolverines?

Here’s everything you need to know about Michigan’s history with internal hires:

When was the last time Michigan football promoted an assistant coach to head coach?

One doesn’t have to delve too far into the annals of Michigan football to find the last time it promoted from within.

And in an encouraging sign for what might come of Moore’s tenure, the Wolverines did pretty well the last time they took that approach.

In May 1995, following the resignation of Gary Moeller, then-defensive coordinator Lloyd Carr was elevated to interim head coach, though the school and athletic director Joe Roberson would conduct a search for Moeller's replacement. But on Nov. 13, 1995, who days after Michigan moved to 8-2 on the season with a win against Purdue, Carr was given the permanent role.

"I just decided there was no question Lloyd had the characteristics to be a head coach and keep us winning," Roberson said at the time of his decision.

After going 17-8 in his first two seasons, Carr’s 1997 team went undefeated and earned the program’s first national championship since 1948.

Though the Wolverines wouldn’t reach that same apex again under Carr, he led them to four more Big Ten championships, which included three trips to the Rose Bowl. Over his 13 seasons at the helm, Carr’s teams went 122-40, making him the third-winningest coach in Michigan history, behind only Bo Schembechler and Fielding Yost. Carr was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

History of Michigan football promoting assistant coaches

Over the course of the Wolverines’ storied history, Carr is hardly an exception.

In fact, for a nearly 40-year stretch, from the hire of Bo Schembechler to the arrival of Rich Rodriguez, Michigan exclusively promoted assistant coaches.

Following Schembechler’s retirement after the 1990 season, Moeller, a longtime assistant, was picked by Schembechler to succeed him. Moeller was the Wolverines’ coach for five seasons, making two Rose Bowls and piloting an undefeated team in 1992.

Schembechler’s predecessor, Bump Elliott, was also promoted after serving for two seasons as Michigan’s backfield coach from 1957-58.

Elliott was hardly alone. Of Wolverines coaches in the 46 years between the end of Yost’s tenure and the start of Schembechler’s, George Little, Tad Wieman and Bennie Oosterbaan all became the Michigan head coach directly after serving as an assistant coach.

Here’s a list of Michigan head coaches, in chronological order, who were promoted from within and their record while at Michigan:

George Little, 1924: 6-2

Tad Wieman, 1927-28: 9-6-1

Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-58: 63-33-4

Bump Elliott, 1959-68: 51-42-2

Gary Moeller, 1990-94: 44-13-3

Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007: 122-40

