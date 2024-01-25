Michigan football coach search: Sherrone Moore is betting favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh

With former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh off to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, the Wolverines' attention turns to finding the 2023 national champion coach's replacement.

The logical replacement would be offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who served as Michigan's interim coach for end-of-season wins over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State this season. Moore was also a finalist for the 2023 Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant.

Another potential candidate could be Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has succeeded with the typically struggling Jayhawks and who also has ties to the Midwest with leading Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Here are the betting odds for Michigan's next coach, according to BetOnline:

Michigan football coach odds

Here's BetOnline's top-10 candidates in terms of betting odds for the Michigan job, including a few wild-card candidates:

1. Michigan OC Sherrone Moore (-700)

2. Kansas coach Lance Leipold (+600)

3. LSU coach Brian Kelly (+700)

4. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck (+1000)

5. Michigan DC Jesse Minter (+1100)

6. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell (+1200)

T-7. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman (+1600)

T-7. Michigan RB coach Mike Hart (+1600)

9. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule (+2000)

T-10. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (+2500)

T-10. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (+2500)

Michigan coaching candidates

Per BetOnline, here are the odds for other figures to take the Michigan job opening, including a current and former Ohio State coach:

Other coaching odds: Ryan Day (+10,000), Urban Meyer (+10,000), Bill Belichick (+20,000), Tom Brady (+25,000)

