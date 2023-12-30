Michigan giving 'big middle finger' to its critics with College Football Playoff run

LOS ANGELES – Drake Nugent, Michigan's starting center, wore a look of amusement.

He was talking about “constantly’’ seeing unfavorable media coverage of the Michigan football team as the Wolverines kept winning and winning en route to a 13-0 regular season.

“It's funny to look at that stuff and still be able to win games while it's going on,’’ Nugent said Friday. “It's kind of like a big middle finger to everyone, honestly.’’

Nugent, whose Wolverines have rolled into town for a Monday matchup against Alabama at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals, scoffed at media coverage of a team that was engulfed by a sign-stealing scandal.

"..It's kind of almost comical, like how much stuff has gone on this year, like in the media and stuff,'' Nugent said. "I kind of laugh, like what the hell. There's so much crap out there. ...It's great when you have that much stuff talked about you and you can still win.''

What are other Wolverines saying?

There was no time for a scientific survey of the Michigan players’ attitudes concerning public backlash over the sign-stealing scandal that led to a three-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh. Or about Harbaugh being suspended for the first three games of the season for allegedly providing false or misleading information to the NCAA during an investigation into possible recruiting violations.

Nugent’s sentiments seemed to reflect those of more than a few Wolverines. Such as Roman Wilson, who was asked about Alabama players saying they were not allowed to view practice film on their iPads — in what initially was seen as a response to Michigan's alleged sign stealing.

“You know, when I saw that, I wasn't really shocked,’’ Wilson said. “I feel like every team we play, somebody is going to say something about it.

“For us we just kind of sit back and laugh at it. We always are having a good time. It just kind of gives us a chip on our shoulder that we have to go out there and prove people wrong consistently because they think this is some big thing that we did..."

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson said the Wolverines don't hold grudges, but added, "We remember everything that's happened, everything media have said, anything anybody ever said, anything anybody's ever done.''

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate the program's 1,000th win, which came against the Maryland Terrapins in November.

Is Jim Harbaugh setting tone for players?

Michigan players who met with media Thursday and Friday indicated Harbaugh is unfazed by outside negativity stemming from off-the-field issues.

In fact, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said he thinks Harbaugh relishes the criticism.

“I think he does because with all the hate he's getting on our team, he'll come in with a smile the next day, like if he'll get suspended, he'll crack one of his Coach Harbaugh jokes, like how is this dude OK right now?’’ Keegan said. “Like he just got suspended three games. He'll come in smiling, cracking one of his jokes.’’

Said Roman, the Michigan wide receiver, “Deep down he definitely kind of likes being the bad guy for sure.’’

Nugent, the Michigan center, agreed. “Yeah, it's something he embraced, especially over the back half of the year as everything has gone on. Obviously just trickles down to us, and he gets the boys fired up in the team meetings, and we're like, yeah. It's a great way to get the boys rallied around him and get everyone (in) the same mindset.’’

Not all Wolverines shrug off the negativity

Nugent is a graduate student who transferred from Stanford before the season. And he's smart enough to know some of his teammates have had more trouble dealing with the negativity that at times has engulfed the Wolverines.

“Maybe some guys here and there probably can complain and then you get like four or five guys that put them back in their place,’’ he said. “Like dude, chill out or whatever.''

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan football team's 13-0 season a 'big middle finger' for critics