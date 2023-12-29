How J.J. McCarthy's pregame ritual will help Michigan QB prepare to face Alabama

LOS ANGELES — One of the more unique pregame rituals in college football is coming to the Rose Bowl on Monday.

About two hours before kickoff of the Michigan-Alabama game in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will meditate – in full view of anyone in the stadium.

With his back resting against one of the goalposts, McCarthy sits cross-legged with his eyes closed while wearing headphones.

“It just starts off my with Pranayama," McCarthy told reporters Friday.

Pranayama? That, McCarthy explained, is, “breathing exercises and calming frequency in my headphones that just kind of dials in my physiology and kind of get my mind to a state where it's kind of like white noise.’’

Before dealing with Alabama’s defense, which uses terms like “Joyless Murderball’’ and “DOA” (Dead On Arrival) to describe its style of play, McCarthy will try to quiet his mind. This involves the sound emitted through his headphones McCarthy said he can’t describe.

“You've just got to experience it for yourself," he said. “... It's like – you can just look up 963 hertz frequency on YouTube and you'll see it for yourself.’’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy meditates during warmups before the Big Ten championship game.

How did J.J. McCarthy's meditation ritual begin?

McCarthy, a junior, said he started a similar mediation routine during his senior year at high school. But the ritual he uses now was inspired last year by Michigan’s punter, Brad Robbins, Cincinnati Bengals.

“He did it, and I was just like, hey, that's pretty cool, pretty neat," McCarthy said, “and I could see the effect it could have on the world seeing people meditate, especially football players.’’

This season McCarthy helped lead the Wolverines to an 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the CFP while throwing for 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns on 231-of-287 passing for a 74.2 completion rate with four interceptions. But it was clear Friday he is focused on more than his throwing mechanics and X’s and O’s before he hits the field.

A reporter asked about McCarthy about the quarterback's mind and his effort to slow things down while processing situations on the field.

“Been really good, at an all-time high I would say,’’ he said. “Staying in the moment, focusing on getting better every day and inspiring my teammates to do the same."

McCarthy's clear mind

It’s fair to wonder if McCarthy’s meditation will make a difference in the CFP semifinals.

Michigan has lost in the semifinals each of the past two years during its only appearances in the CFP. Alabama, by contrast, is 6-1 in the CFP semifinals.

Then there's McCarthy's role.

A year ago, in a 51-45 loss to Texas Christian in the CFP semifinals, McCarthy threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-34 passing. But he also threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

McCarthy suggested his uneven performance led to the pregame meditation after an offseason during which he focused on getting "locked in on all the little details and that doesn't happen again.’’

“I feel like last year I got caught up in the noise and all the emotions of it,’’ he said, “and I'm just trying to stay simple, trying to focus on dominating meetings, dominating practice and just being around my guys and enjoying every moment because this only comes around once for us and just appreciating every moment.’’

Regardless of how McCarthy and Michigan fare against Alabama, the quarterback is apparently losing no sleep over the loss to TCU.

"Really well, yeah, fantastic,'' he said when asked about his sleep.

Those familiar with 963 hertz frequency and meditation might say it should be no surprise.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: J.J. McCarthy's pregame ritual helps Michigan QB prepare for Alabama