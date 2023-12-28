Jalen Milroe said Alabama's ex-offensive coordinator told him he shouldn't play quarterback

LOS ANGELES — If it were up to former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Jalen Milroe wouldn't be playing quarterback for the Crimson Tide, according to Milroe.

Milroe was asked Thursday at Rose Bowl press availability if anyone had wanted him to play a different position in his career and if he told anyone no.

"All my life, even when I was in college," Milroe told reporters. "My own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback. There's a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that's something I have motivation from."

O'Brien served as Alabama's offensive coordinator the past two seasons before leaving to coach the offense of the New England Patriots in 2023. Milroe had been a reserve behind Bryce Young the past two seasons before becoming the starter this season.

Milroe was asked for his reaction to being told he shouldn't play quarterback.

"How would you feel if I told you you suck?" Milroe said.

Milroe has started every Alabama game this season except a win in September against South Florida and was named the starter the following game against Mississippi. This season, Milroe has completed 171 of 261 passes for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions and has rushed for 12 touchdowns as well.

His progression and growth as a quarterback has brought Alabama back to the College Football Playoff where the Crimson Tide will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

"He told me a bunch of positions I could have switched to, but look where I'm at right now, you know what I'm saying?" Milroe said. "Who gets the last laugh?"

