Alabama going to great lengths to maintain secrecy ahead of Michigan matchup in Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — The Connor Stalions effect is apparently still affecting Michigan’s opponents.

During Thursday’s media session to kick off College Football Playoff semifinal week at the Rose Bowl, multiple Alabama players said that the coaching staff had been restricting them from bringing their iPads home to review practice film and were only watching collectively in position groups as a security precaution.

It’s unclear exactly why Alabama is going to such lengths, as the sign-stealing allegations against Michigan this season centered on Stalions deploying a network of associates to film the sidelines of opponents and potential opponents during games in an attempt to decode signals. In-person scouting is prohibited by NCAA rules.

Alabama coach Nick Saban talks with defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first quarter of the team's game against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But Alabama’s departure from its normal preparation is notable, given the focus on Michigan’s alleged espionage capabilities during the season.

“It was just, you know, what Michigan’s known for, what they have out in there just with the playcall-stealing so we don't want to play into that,” Alabama running back Jase McClellan said.

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees declined several opportunities to elaborate on why the Tide felt the need to protect its practice film, but teams typically distribute that type of footage direct to players’ iPads via an online cloud storage service. Though nobody said it explicitly, the implication would be that Alabama wanted to take extra precaution against hacking into the film system.

Since there had been no public accusations that Stalions or Michigan had used computer hacking to gain information, however, it’s a bit of a mystery why Alabama felt it needed more security specifically in that area.

“I’m not gonna get into the whole film, sign-stealing. I’m not talking about it,” Rees said. “Our job is to give our players the best chance to have success on the field. We’re focused on what we’re trying to do and that’s really it.”

It is, however, a noticeable change for Alabama players.

Offensive lineman JC Latham said he had been used to flipping on the iPad and reviewing film in 30- or 45-minute segments at home while getting treatment or eating breakfast. Now, he said, he is watching more intently during the group sessions because he doesn’t have the ability to do it on his own.

“Just taking an extra precautions to make sure we’re all good,” he said.

Receiver Isaiah Bond, who also confirmed the change, said Alabama was logging the “same amount of hours” but just doing it together in a big room.

Stalions was suspended shortly after the allegations became public and resigned on Nov. 3 after declining to cooperate with an NCAA investigation into the matter. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten, while linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired.

Partridge later released a statement saying he was let go because for a failure to abide by a university directive not to discuss the investigation with anyone in the Michigan football program.

Michigan was not available on Wednesday to respond, since Alabama’s offensive players did their media session following the Wolverines'.

Rees declined to say who made the decision to go an extra step this week to protect Alabama’s practice film.

“I’m not getting into the whole thing,” he said. “That’s just not my area to talk on.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama security fears before Michigan game lead to player iPad limits