Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh defends Bo Schembechler in light of Robert Anderson report

BIG RAPIDS — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with members of the media on Thursday for the first time in recent memory during the Ferris State Showcase camp at Top Taggart Field.

Tuesday was the end of the recruiting dead period, imposed by the NCAA near the start of the pandemic, which allows for coaches to have in-person contact with high school players.

But it was the first time Harbaugh publicly spoke about his former head coach and mentor Bo Schembechler and his role in the Robert Anderson's sexual assaults on athletes and students. U-M commissioned 240-page report from the WilmerHale law firm, which said Schembechler was told by several players about Anderson's behavior.

"I can tell you this," Harbaugh said. "Bo Schembechler ... there was nothing that I saw in the times when I was a kid here, my dad was on staff or when I played here ... he never sat on anything. He never procrastinated on anything. He took care of it before the sun went down. That's the Bo Schembechler that I know. There's nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion. That's the Bo Schembechler that I knew."

Spotlight Michigan, an organization formed for the "accountability for the crimes of Dr. Robert E. Anderson," released a statement responding to Harbaugh's comments.

"It's very unfortunate, yet not surprising, that Coach Harbaugh is choosing to ignore the voices of 850 victims," Spotlight Michigan spokesperson Autria Lindsay said. "Turning a blind eye and denying the problem has been the Michigan way for decades now, and it's clear Coach Harbaugh is going to continue following the Bo Schembechler method.

"While the abuse suffered at the hands of serial predator Dr. Robert Anderson continues to haunt his hundreds of victims, these brave men and women are further victimized when their horrific allegations of rape and sexual assault aren't considered credible by those in power," the statement continued. "We had hoped Coach Harbaugh would be the face of a new era for the Michigan football program."

Harbaugh seemed to have a bit of a pep in his step, as did almost everyone on the Ferris State campus as things felt as back to normal as they have in almost 18 months.

"Just coming to a camp," Harbaugh said when asked about what excited him during Thursday's event. "It's been a long time. It's good to be back to normal. It's nice to see (high school prospects) do what they do. You get to see the athleticism, the speed. Watching them compete."

This offseason is an important one for Harbaugh and Michigan. After a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, U-M overhauled the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Don Brown replaced by former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald, 33.

The changes and youth movement of Michigan's coaching staff is something Harbaugh appeared to be aiming for. The most recent change was bringing in former Kentucky assistant and renown recruiter Steve Clinkscale.

"A lot of energy," he said. "A lot of football knowledge. A lot of experience on this coaching staff. We have guys that are hungry. They're hungry and humble. That's what I like most about it. Coach Clinkscale; he really knows the position. He knows people. I've really liked working with him. The energy of this staff is at an all-time high."

Free Press staff reports contributed to this report.

