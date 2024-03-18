Michigan football wide receiver enters transfer portal

Well before Mike Sainristil became Mike Sainristil, Michigan football had hoped that it had managed to secure his clone.

Similarly hailing from New England, Eamonn Dennis had many comparables to his Wolverines predecessor — size, skill, ability to play on both sides of the ball, and more. Contrasted with Sainristil, Dennis started at defensive back and switched midway through his career to wide receiver. However, unlike Sainristil, he never caught on at either position, and was mostly relegated to special teams.

With a regime change in Ann Arbor, and on the first day of spring practice, Dennis has decided that he’d benefit most from a change of scenery, announcing on Instagram that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Dennis has two years of eligibility remaining and doesn’t have a lot of stats to go along with his name. In 2023, he notched one shared tackle — albeit in the national championship game — and he had two tackles in 2022, with one against Colorado State and another at Indiana. All of his production has come on special teams.

