Michigan football vs. Iowa predictions: Who wins 2021 Big Ten championship game?

Predicting the Michigan football vs. Iowa Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. Saturday on Fox:

Michael Cohen

Michigan’s win over Ohio State cemented the idea that pass rushers can win games. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were nearly unblockable last Saturday, and the weakest parts of Iowa’s offensive line are the left and right tackles. Combine that with the Hawkeyes’ quarterback issues and it’s hard to see them moving the ball very often. The Wolverines advance to the College Football Playoff. The pick: Michigan 33, Iowa 16.

Rainer Sabin

After clearing their biggest hurdle last Saturday during a resounding victory over Ohio State, Michigan needs one more victory to earn its first berth in the College Football Playoff. A team that has repeatedly risen to the occasion in the last month will not squander this opportunity. The key to victory will be protecting the football. Iowa has forced the most turnovers in the Big Ten, but Michigan has committed the fewest. Cade McNamara’s steady hand should guide the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004. The pick: Michigan 28, Iowa 17.

Jeff Seidel

Even though Michigan’s win over Ohio State was Harbaugh’s biggest victory, this will be his finest hour, becoming a champion. The Wolverines will win their first Big Ten conference title under Harbaugh by following an old-school script that has become all too familiar: Control the game on the ground. The only drama this weekend for the Wolverines will be the big question: Who will they play in the College Football Playoff? The pick: Michigan 31, Iowa 19.

Shawn Windsor

It won’t be conventionally pretty, but it will be beautiful for the Wolverines watching the Big Ten trophy come out for them. Iowa is similar to U-M, and similarly tough-minded. But the Wolverines are better in every way. The pick: Michigan 23, Iowa 13.

