Michigan football to get visit from MSU player in transfer portal

Michigan football is looking for defensive back depth, not just at cornerback, and it makes sense as to why with the departure of Keon Sabb and Rod Moore’s untimely spring ball injury. But could the Wolverines steal a player away from their in-state rival?

While it may seem unlikely, these things happen. And given the local ties, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

One of the former Spartans who is exploring their options in the transfer portal is safety Jaden Mangham, a 2022 recruit from Birmingham (Mich.) Groves who had a Michigan offer during his recruitment but wasn’t prioritized by the previous staff. Mangham ended up in East Lansing playing for rival Michigan State (along with his brother Jaren, who was a running back at Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech but just transferred to Minnesota) and is now looking for another school to finish his career.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Mangham is visiting Ohio State this weekend, then will take a midweek trip to Nebraska, and then come back to his home state to see what Michigan has to offer.

Ex-Michigan State standout safety Jaden Mangham is expected to visit Ohio State this weekend, Nebraska starting next Monday and Michigan next weekend, sources tell @247Sports. The former four-star recruit had 52 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore last season.… pic.twitter.com/CTmbj5PE78 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 7, 2024

Michigan probably does not offer him a position to play starters minutes given the depth of the safety position, if that’s where Mangham is intent on playing. Though he could be in rotation, the Wolverines do still have Makari Paige — entering his third year as a starter — and sixth-year safety Quinten Johnson, who withdrew late from the NFL draft. Zeke Berry, who is likely to take up the role popularized by Mike Sainristil, could play safety or nickel, and sophomore Brandyn Hillman has been coming on strong. All that, and Rod Moore could be back by midyear, depending on his recovery from his ACL injury.

But, should Mangham, a former four-star recruit, come to Ann Arbor, assuredly the Wolverines will find a role for him. And being a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a pitch for him to play cornerback opposite Will Johnson.

Mangham hails from the same high school as Michigan’s most recent 2025 commitment, four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire