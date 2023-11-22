Michigan football remains No. 3 in new College Football Playoff rankings

It's official: The fate of the college football season will be determined by "The Game" in Ann Arbor.

After surviving a close call against Maryland on Saturday, the College Football Playoff committee has kept Michigan football (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at No. 3 in Tuesday's latest rankings, one slot behind their opponent for the season finale, Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Over the last few years, this game has somehow started to feel even more important. This will be the second straight year the arch-rivals meet ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams respectively, with the Wolverines pulling off an upset on the road last year in Columbus, winning, 45-23. The year prior, Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

To the surprise of few, Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) stayed in the top spot of Tuesday's rankings. The Bulldogs padded Ohio State last week after beating Ole Miss, 52-17, on Nov. 11.

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, Nov. 18, 2023.

The Bulldogs continue to be impressive and look well-positioned to try for something totally unprecedented in modern college football, a third consecutive national championship. Georgia must first handle in-state rival Georgia Tech this weekend and then take on Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State won't face as stiff a challenge with Iowa, 17th in this week's CFP rankings, in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 2.

Washington (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) moved up one spot to No. 4, likely in part of Florida State losing its quarterback, Jordan Travis, to a season-ending leg injury last week. The Huskies also won at Oregon State, No. 16 this week.

Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC), a factor in the national championship puzzle since beating LSU in the first week of the season, dropped one spot to No. 5. The Seminoles would presumably move up next week in favor of the Michigan-Ohio State loser if it beats Washington State.

Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) remains No. 6. The Ducks' only loss this season is to Washington.

There were no new teams in the top 10. Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) has been No. 7 all season in the rankings, as has Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) at No. 8. Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC) and Louisville (10-1, 7-1 ACC) are ninth and 10th.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (11-0) Michigan (11-0) Washington (11-0) Florida State (11-0) Oregon (10-1) Texas (10-1) Alabama (10-1) Missouri (9-2) Louisville (10-1) Penn State (9-2) Mississippi (9-2) Oklahoma (9-2) LSU (8-3) Arizona (8-3) Oregon State (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Notre Dame (8-3) Kansas State (8-3) Oklahoma State (8-3) Tennessee (7-4) NC State (8-3) Tulane (10-1) Clemson (7-4) Liberty (11-0)

