Michigan football recruiting: 4-star 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson decommits

Michigan football lost perhaps its best 2023 commit Tuesday.

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson from Tallahassee, Florida told On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett he is reopening his recruitment.

“I want to thank Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more," Wilson said.

Wilson is ranked the No. 81 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus, which compiles its ratings and rankings from On3Sports, Rivals.com, 247Sports and ESPN. 247Sports and On3 Consensus each has Wilson as a top-six linebacker in his class and a top-20 player in Florida.

After losing Wilson, Michigan has six commitments for 2023. Only one commit, three-star lineman Brooks Bahr, is a defensive player. Wilson's decomittment also dropped Michigan's class from ninth to 36th in On3Sports' national rankings and from third to eighth in its Big Ten rankings. U-M's 2023 class fell out of 247Sports' top 50, too.

Though he holds offers from Florida and Florida State, Wilson is now thought to be a heavy Georgia lean.

