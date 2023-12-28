Michigan football picks up Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Priebe from transfer portal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Michigan football expects to lose quite a bit of talent along the offensive line this offseason and is already in the process of replacing it.

The Wolverines picked up their second incoming transfer for the 2024 season on Thursday morning when Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Priebe announced his commitment.

“Excited for the next chapter!” the post read. “Go Blue!!”

Priebe, originally from Edwardsburg High School in southwest Michigan, is the second player from the Big Ten to join Michigan, along with former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Michigan is now even between outgoing and incoming transfers, with only two players (CJ Stokes and Sam Staruch) entering the portal before the College Football Playoff.

Josh Priebe. center, against Illinois on December 12, 2020.

Excited for the next chapter! Go Blue!! pic.twitter.com/ZRDm6ZJ6o2 — Josh Priebe (@PriebeJosh) December 28, 2023

In his four seasons at Northwestern, Priebe, listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, made appearances in at least eight games every year at guard, including as a starter for his final three seasons in Evanston. Priebe did not redshirt while at Northwestern, meaning he has one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19.

His best season came this past fall when he was named third-team All-Big Ten at guard by the media and coaches this season.

A Niles, Mich. native, Priebe was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, but chose Northwestern over a handful of Big Ten offers, including one from U-M and then-offensive line coach Ed Warriner, according to his recruiting profile. He was a part of Edwardsburg’s 2018 Division 4 state championship team, which ranks second all-time in MHSAA history for most touchdowns scored in a season (97).

Michigan has made a habit of adding offensive linemen through the portal in recent years; Olusegun Oluwatimi (Virginia), Myles Hinton (Stanford), Drake Nugent (Stanford) and LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State) and the hope is the mitten state native will be the latest to keep the line moving.

LAST DANCE? Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh silent on NFL rumors, calls J.J. McCarthy 'NFL ready'

Priebe should help bring experience to a new-look Wolverines offensive line in 2024.

The Wolverines will lose both of their starting guards in Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan this offseason, and also expect some combination of Nugent and the four tackles — Karsen Barnhart, Trente Jones, Henderson and Hinton — to be on the move as well.

Giovanni El-Hadi and Jeffrey Persi would be the leading candidates to take over at guard next season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northwestern OL Josh Priebe transferring to Michigan football