Michigan football lands four-star pass-rusher Mario Eugenio

Michigan football just added a pass-rusher to its 2022 recruiting class.

Mario Eugenio, a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, committed to the Wolverines on Monday night.

Eugenio is the second recruit to join U-M's 2022 class in the past 24 hours along with tight end Colston Loveland, who committed to the Wolverines on Sunday night.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Eugenio is the No. 282 overall recruit and the No. 13 edge rusher. He also reported offers from Iowa State, Miami and Oregon, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass-rusher had 17 sacks in 2020 and 13 sacks in 2019 while playing for Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, according to 247Sports.

The commitment comes shortly after Eugenio took an official visit to Michigan during the weekend of June 18.

The Wolverines have now added seven recruits to the 2022 class since June 19: running back C.J. Stokes, athlete Aaron Alexander, quarterback Jayden Denegal, edge rusher Kevonte Henry, offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti, Loveland and Eugenio. There are 14 total commitments in the class.

