Michigan football gets prediction to land elite 2025 DL

It’s been slow in the world of Michigan football recruiting since last summer. Yes, the Wolverines have gotten some commitments since then, but they have yet to get a single pledge in the current year of 2024. In fact, the only news they’ve received has been a 2025 commit, Chris Ewald, choosing to back off his pledge.

Now that the spring game is in the books, there are some players who are now feeling the maize and blue. One appears to be 2025 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall. Ranked No. 40 according to the On3 Industry Ranking, Marshall is the top player in the state of Illinois and the fourth-best defensive lineman.

And On3’s Steve Wiltfong just predicted he’ll end up a Wolverine when he makes his choice.

FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged a prediction for Michigan to land elite 4-star DL Nate Marshall〽️ Marshall ranks No. 40 NATL. (No. 4 DL) in the 2025 class‼️ Intel: https://t.co/qRZWO5stCT pic.twitter.com/waMX8MaKxx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 21, 2024

The scouting report on Marshall per On3:

Bendy big man that has unbelievable balance and body control for his stature combined with the power and explosiveness that makes him borderline unblockable at the point of attack. Two-way player that lines up at tight end and wide receiver as well. Measured in at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds during summer campus visits. Tested well in agility drills during camp settings. Great weight distribution throughout his frame. Possesses excellent raw power and shock in his hands. Has the ability to rush the passer from the edge if asked to do so. Will develop proper pad level and contact initiation at the next level with collegiate coaching. Has tremendous upside due to frame and athletic tools. Best football is ahead of him.

Marshall also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, and many, many others.

It’s unclear whether or not this prediction correlates, but Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night something cryptic indicating that the Wolverines had gotten good news — presumably on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire