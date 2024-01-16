Longtime 2025 Michigan football pledge decommits

The first pledge of the 2025 class is no longer in the Michigan football class, it appears.

Back in early winter 2022, on December 16, the maize and blue got a commitment from 2025 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback. He led the class with Buford (Ga.) linebacker Mantrez Walker joining soon after, but Walker decommitted months later. Ewald seemed solid, but he strung up some visits elsewhere, going to Athens this past weekend to see Georgia first.

And on Monday, the same day multiple Michigan football defenders announced their return to the program, Ewald reopened his recruitment, decommitting from the maize and blue.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chris Ewald Jr. tells me he has Decommitted from Michigan The 6’0 173 CB from Hollywood, FL had been Committed to the Wolverines since December 2022 Is ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 9 CB)https://t.co/7e51rUElge pic.twitter.com/p96RKm4pPw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2024

With Ewald gone, Michigan has three 2025 commits — quarterback Carter Smith, defensive tackle Bobby Kanka, and tight end Eli Owens.

