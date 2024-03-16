Michigan football DL coach Greg Scruggs suspended indefinitely after OWI arrest

New Michigan football defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday morning in Ann Arbor.

Scruggs, 33, was officially hired earlier this month by new head coach Sherrone Moore on March 6 to join a completely revamped defensive coaching staff after spending last year at the University of Wisconsin coaching the same position. Prior to arriving at Wisconsin, Scruggs spent the 2022 season working as the defensive line coach for the New York Jets.

Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs watches his players go through drills during practice Aug. 6, 2023 at Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wis.

"I can confirm he was arrested for OWI at approximately 3am," Ann Arbor Police Department strategic communications manager Chris Page sent in an email to the Free Press on Saturday.

In the hours after the arrest became public, the program released a statement on behalf of head coach Sherrone Moore, announcing he was suspended while the matter be investigated further.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated," Moore's statement read. "He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

A copy of the police report and arrest has been requested by the Free Press.

Scruggs was arrested in late 2011 after he left the roadway while driving in Kentucky and ran over a light pole, according to a report.

SABIN: How Wink Martindale tweaks Michigan football's defense, if at all, will matter

A then-senior on the Louisville football team, Scruggs was dismissed from the team before their postseason game vs. NC State in the Belk Bowl. At the time, Moore was also with Louisville, in his last season as a graduate assistant before he became a tight ends coach.

Scruggs went on to play 18 games in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears across four seasons.

If found guilty, OWI offenses can include punishments of up to three months (93 days) in jail, a $500 fine, community service, or a driver's license being suspended. The Wolverines are scheduled to open spring practice on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Greg Scruggs arrested, suspended 10 days after being hired