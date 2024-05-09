Is Michigan football becoming linebacker U?

When Jim Harbaugh took over Michigan football in 2015, he inherited good linebackers, but none of them ended up being NFL-caliber players. In fact, his initial group — Desmond Morgan, Joe Bolden, James Ross, and Mike McCray — all have gone on to be college football coaches, indicating they’re all high-IQ players, but not necessarily the physical specimens able to thrive at the next level. Michigan football did have Jabrill Peppers playing the hybrid-linebacker role (VIPER) but immediately transitioned to safety once drafted into the NFL.

Yet, the Wolverines have the second-most linebackers in the NFL as of current, according to PFF — a surprising feat given that it was a position that didn’t have many standout players for quite a long time. But by our count, Michigan actually has 10 linebackers on current rosters (though a few were considered edge rushers in Ann Arbor instead of linebackers).

Most LBs by School Currently on NFL Rosters🔥 pic.twitter.com/y6HytfCc5o — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 9, 2024

Of course, Devin Bush Jr. was a huge standout, perhaps the best linebacker in maize and blue history. A mistake-eraser and heat-seeking missile, Bush put his speed on display and made bone-crushing hits every single game. Still in the league, Bush hasn’t wowed as much at the pro-level as he did in college, but he’s still out there making plays, even if it’s not with the same level of frequency.

Cam McGrone was expected to follow in Bush’s footsteps and he showed flashes in Ann Arbor, but he departed the program a little earlier than expected, going in the 2021 NFL draft, leaving eligibility on the table.

Khaleke Hudson has been a serviceable backup and moved from Washington to New Orleans this offseason. Josh Uche just re-signed with the Patriots as an outside linebacker.

Josh Ross was undrafted but continues to get opportunities with the Baltimore Ravens. Junior Colson and Mike Barrett were drafted this offseason.

David Ojabo, Rashan Gary, and Jaylen Harrell are all in the league (Harrell was just drafted) but were all primarily defensive ends with Michigan football.

The Wolverines are having more luck at the position than they used to and are thriving defensively as a result. Though only about half of the aforementioned were drafted in the first two days (and half of those were edge rushers), the fact that Michigan is starting to produce linebackers shows how far along the defense has come over the years.

And, next year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either Ernest Hausmann or Jaishawn Barham be early draft selections.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire