New Michigan football assistant resigns after drunk driving incident

There was a lot of excitement about the many incoming Michigan Football assistants, but it was certainly very short-lived.

It didn’t take long before former Wisconsin defensive line coach. Greg Scruggs found himself in hot water in Ann Arbor. Just a week and a half after his official hiring announcement, Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. He reportedly had double the legal limit at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore shared that Scruggs has resigned from his post.

“I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately,” Moore said. “I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter.”

With Scruggs gone, the Wolverines are yet again the market for a new defensive line coach. Given that he wasn’t on staff for too long, there should be no ramifications when it comes to the roster or the outlook of the position group.

