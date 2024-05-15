Michigan football announces two-game series with Eastern Michigan beginning in 2027

The battle for Washtenaw County has been renewed on the gridiron.

The Michigan football program announced plans for a two-game series against its southeast Michigan foe, Eastern Michigan University, coming in just a few years: The first game is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027, and the second is scheduled to be played Sept. 7, 2030. Kickoff times for both are to be announced.

U-M and EMU have met 10 times in their history, with the Wolverines taking home all 10 matchups. The last time the sides squared off, Michigan defeated Eastern 31-3 in Ann Arbor on Sept. 17, 2011, behind three Denard Robinson touchdowns and 293 total yards of offense.

Eastern Michigan has been shutout in six of the 10 matchups, which included their first five meetings that finished with a combined score of 118-0. The closest the two sides have ever been was a 33-22 victory in 2007 when Michigan needed 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mike Hart to turn a two-point game into a two-possession contest in the second half.

Both meetings are scheduled to be played in Ann Arbor.

It's been a busy week of scheduling news for football, which also announced the 2024 season opener will be played under the lights, the finale against OSU will be played at its usual noon slot and that the inaugural matchup as Big Ten foes between Michigan and USC will be played at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

Michigan is 35-1 all-time in games against schools in the Mid-American Conference. Its last victory came last season, 31-6, over Bowling Green. The lone loss came to Toledo, 13-10, in 2008 during the Rich Rodriguez era.

