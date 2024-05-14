Michigan football vs. USC: Kickoff time, channel announced 2024 Big Ten matchup

Michigan football and the University of Southern California have been scheduled to meet this fall for the first time as Big Ten foes since last November, but the kickoff time and TV channel were not made public.

That changed Tuesday, when it was announced the Wolverines will play the Trojans in Week 4 on Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS (streaming on Paramount+).

This is the fourth known kickoff time for U-M's 2024 schedule. It was announced Monday the Wolverines will open their season under the lights at 7:30 p.m. vs. Fresno State and will wrap up their regular season against Ohio State in its typical fashion; at noon on Fox in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 30.

The meeting between USC and Michigan will be the Trojans' first Big Ten matchup. U-M is 4-6 all-time against USC, but the two have not met in more than 15 years, since USC topped Michigan, 32-18, in the 2007 Rose Bowl.

Saturdays at 3:30PM ET are looking B1G in 2024 ‼️



💥 Sept. 14 - @NDFootball at @BoilerFootball



💥 Sept. 21 - @USCFB at @UMichFootball



💥 Dec. 7 - B1G Championship Game at 8PM ET



It’s all on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoqsdRykct — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 14, 2024

Michigan is also scheduled to kickoff at Noon on Fox against Texas in Week 2.

Michigan’s complete 2024 schedule:

*Home games are capitalized

• Aug. 31 vs. FRESNO STATE (7:30 p.m., NBC)

• Sept. 7 vs. TEXAS (Noon, Fox)

• Sept. 14 vs. ARKANSAS STATE

• Sept. 21 vs. USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

• Sept. 28 vs. MINNESOTA

• Oct. 5 at Washington

• Oct. 12 — BYE

• Oct. 19 at Illinois

• Oct. 26 vs. MICHIGAN STATE

• Nov. 2 vs. OREGON

• Nov. 9 at Indiana

• Nov. 16 — BYE

• Nov. 23 vs. NORTHWESTERN

• Nov. 30 at Ohio State (Noon, Fox)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. USC: Time, TV announced 2024 Big Ten matchup