Michael McDowell set to leave Front Row Motorsports after 2024 season

Michael McDowell announced Wednesday that he will leave Front Row Motorsports after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

McDowell, 39, makes the move after spending each of the last seven seasons driving the No. 34 Ford for the Bob Jenkins-owned team, winning the 2021 Daytona 500 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023.

As part of his announcement, McDowell said “my family and I have made the bittersweet decision that it’s time for us to embark on the next chapter of our motorsports journey.” He did not indicate his plans for the 2025 season, saying he would share them soon.

Front Row released its own statement moments after McDowell’s announcement, thanking him for his time with the No. 34 FRM team.

NEWS: A statement from Owner, Bob Jenkins after today‘s announcement that @Mc_Driver will be leaving FRM at the end of this race season: pic.twitter.com/IL2kA1bPC4 — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 8, 2024

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, McDowell has made 477 starts in the Cup Series.

McDowell has competed in the Cup Series since 2008, beginning his career with Michael Waltrip Racing and driving the No. 00 Toyota on a part-time basis before other abbreviated stints with Tommy Baldwin Racing and Phil Parsons Racing.

He then joined Leavine Family Racing in 2014, driving the No. 95 car through the majority of the 2014-16 seasons before competing on a full-time basis in 2017.

In addition to his Cup experience, McDowell has one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet to Victory Lane for Richard Childress Racing in 2016 at Road America.

McDowell finished 10th last weekend at Kansas Speedway and is 26th in the Cup Series points standings.