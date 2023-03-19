Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets & Washington Commanders connection?

So Michael Jordan is discussing selling his majority stake ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Commanders fans perhaps should be interested?

How might this be connected to the Commanders?

Well, Washington Times reporter Thom Loverro is sharing that he was told in November by someone (whom Loverro has not named) who claimed they possessed inside information, of a NY investment firm being interested in ownership of the Commanders. In addition, the person explained to Loverro that Jordan would himself be interested in becoming part of an official bid for the Commanders.

Loverro has expressed he was also informed that included in this Jordan process would be him first selling his stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan paid a reported $275 million for a majority stake in the Hornets in 2010, thus being the majority owner for 13 years.



Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls for 13 seasons, the last being the 1997-98 season, in which he led the NBA in scoring (28.7) for the tenth season. Jordan then retired as a player for three seasons, returning to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards (2001-2003).

Jordan, arguably the greatest player in NBA history, struggled as President of Basketball Operations for Washington in evaluating and drafting talent. For instance, in the 2001 NBA draft: Jordan passed on the likes of Tyson Chandler, Pau Gasol, Joe Johnson, Richard Jefferson and Shane Battier to choose high schooler Kwame Brown to be the first-ever high schooler to go No. 1 overall. Each of the other players mentioned here had much more productive careers than Brown.

Another example was the Charlotte 2006 draft when Jordan, as head of basketball operations, chose Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison as the third overall selection. An astounding selection, seeing Brandon Roy and Rudy Gay were much better athletes and still available for Jordan to select.

If anything comes of this, Commanders fans will be instantly hoping Jordan remains outside of evaluating player talent.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire