Michael Jordan catches 25-pound dolphinfish at $3.4m fishing tournament

Michael Jordan has taken his legendary competitiveness to the high seas. 

The six-time NBA champ is competing in the 2021 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina, along with his boat, an 80-foot Viking Yacht named Catch 23 (just like his jersey number), and its eight-person crew. According to Insider, they've already been successful. On Tuesday they hooked a 25-pound dolphinfish that landed them at the top of the "heaviest dolphin" leaderboard. 

Local Greenville news anchor Tyler Feldman captured some video of MJ on the Catch 23, and was at the weigh-in for their dolphinfish. 

It looks like Jordan has been having a pretty great time. 

This isn't the first time MJ has competed in this fishing tournament. He participated last year and brought in a 442.3-pound blue marlin, which was the fourth-heaviest catch of that day. 

Unfortunately, Jordan's week at the tournament isn't going as well as it did last year. He's fallen to 8th place on the "heaviest dolphin" leaderboard, and a tournament representative told Insider that the other fish his crew caught on Tuesday was the wrong species and had to be thrown back. But the tournament doesn't end until Saturday, so MJ still has plenty of time to get back to the top. 

